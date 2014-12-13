Modi criticises absence of army recruitment, says people of J&K face Pak firing bravely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Invoking Praja Parishad and also the Jan Sang to connect with the people of this border district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13 criticized successive governments for not holding any Army recruitment in the area even when the local people have been fighting Pakistan’s nefarious designs without any uniform and the weapons.

“The people elsewhere the country do not know that the place where I am standing has Pakistan in the neighborhood and people here hear the bang of Pakistani guns from across the international border everyday. While Army jawans get martyred while defending country’s frontiers, these people prepare their children to sacrifice their lives fighting for the country without uniform and the weapons. They do not get scared of the Pakistani firing, but face it on their chests,” he said addressing nearly 50,000 strong crowd at sports stadium here.

However, these valiant people are not recruited in the army as successive governments have stopped holding recruitment for them in the area, he said, adding that it needs to be restarted.

He also had a dig on Congress saying that it has been sneaking through the backdoor into various political groups only to stay in power. However, at the time of elections, it has been backstabbing them in its bid to sneak through the backdoor into the general masses, he added.

Also holding National Conference and the PDP responsible for all the problems facing the state, he appealed the people to punish them during assembly elections. They will not realize their mistakes unless punished, he said, adding that state needed to be freed from dynasty rule if father-son and father-daughter for strengthening of the democracy.

“Don’t you know who are the first, second and third offenders,” he asked the

people and when they cheered back responding, he said that they will not mend their ways unless punished. “Do not look at the father-son or the father-daughter duo, but look at the better future and welfare of your own sons and daughters, Modi said appealing people to vote majority BJP government in the state.

