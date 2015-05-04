MHA will look into AFSPA rollback from Arunachal Pradesh: Rajnath

Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has assured his ministry would look into rolling back of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from Arunachal Pradesh, a major students union of the state said on Monday. The assurance was given by Singh when All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) delegation met the minister at his residence in the national capital yesterday and submitted a memorandum to him.

Singh said the notification regarding extenasion of AFSPA to nine districts other than besides Tirap, Changlang and Longding is being kept in abeyance, AAPSU said in a statement today. He said he would discuss the issue with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and the decision would be based on his (Rijiju’s) wish and interpretation, the statement said.

AAPSU president Kamta Lapung informed Singh that the strict tribal customs of Arunachal Pradesh prevent illegal activities from occurring and therefore AFSPA is not relevant in the state. North East Students Organisation coordinator Pritam Sonam said while the people of Arunachal Pradesh are thankful to the Centre for inducting Rijiju as MoS for home affairs, it is unfortunate that AFSPA has been extended in the state after he got the portfolio.

Arunachal Pradesh is known as an island of peace and the people are peace-loving and patriotic, Sonam was quoted as saying in the statement.

