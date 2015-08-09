MHA seeks details of Naga peace deal terms from interlocutor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, NSCN (IM) General Secretary, Thuingaleng Muivah, NSA, Ajit Doval and others at the signing ceremony of peace accord between Government of India & NSCN in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is awaiting a formal response from the Centre’s interlocutor for talks with NSCN (IM), R N Ravi, on the terms of the agreement signed between the government and the outfit’s general secretary T Muivah.

According to MHA sources, while Ravi briefed Home Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday on the contours of the framework agreement signed with NSCN (IM), the ministry has written to the interlocutor, asking for a formal response on what the peace deal entails.

The MHA’s move asking for details of the agreement follows a letter from the Indian Army to the ministry seeking clarity on its implications, as its details are still unclear. The MHA’s response to the Army, sources said, was that “there is no change on the ground” consequent to the signing of the agreement.

The MHA top brass has also conveyed to the governments of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh that the deal is largely a “framework agreement” that sets the contours within which the two sides will thrash out a deal over the next few months. The MHA also met the CMs of Nagaland and Manipur in New Delhi on Friday.

The chief ministers of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh have said that they were kept out of the loop, and should have been consulted before any agreement was signed. They have been assured by the Centre that the agreement with NSCN (IM) will not affect their territories, and that they will be consulted before a final deal is struck with the outfit.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App