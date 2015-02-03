MHA for pay on par with Army for paramilitary forces

In a move that will benefit over nine lakh paramilitary personnel, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has proposed to the Seventh Pay Commission a “special pay” on par with the Army and has also batted for a better leave structure for the personnel who are deployed for counter-insurgency operations across the country. If MHA’s proposal to give extra allowance to the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel is accepted, a constable will be richer by at least Rs 48,000 per annum.

The Seventh pay Commission was constituted by the UPA government in February 2014, just before they went out of power. The MHA has also proposed creation of the post of a “head constable” in every section (roughly comprising 11 personnel) for better promotion opportunity.

“A standard company of any paramilitary generally consists of 100 personnel, which has nine sections. Presently there are only two head constables (HC) per section and if the MHA’s proposal is accepted, one more post of HC will be added,” said a senior official.

The Seventh Pay Commission will revise the salaries of over 50 lakh central government employees and remuneration of 30 lakh pensioners. The Sixth Pay Commission that was set up in 2006 cost the exchequer an additional Rs 26,035 crore.

A large number of paramilitary forces officers have quit in the last five years due to stagnation and tough working conditions. Around 9,000 personnel quit BSF, CRPF, ITBP, CISF and SSB due to unfavourable working conditions.

“While in the Army an officer is entitled to 20 casual leaves and jawans are entitled for 30 casual leaves, in the CAPF all the personnel are entitled to 15 days casual leave. The MHA has proposed to increase this too,” the official said.

“It has been a longstanding demand of CAPF to provide them parity with the Army as the nature of their duties have changed over the years. They are deployed in areas affected by Maoists, which have tough living conditions and are also prone to high risk,” the official said.

