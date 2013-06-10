Memorial not acceptable inside Delhi gurdwara,say Sarna brothers

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit said the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) was within its rights to construct the proposed 1984 anti-Sikh riots memorial as long as it did not violate building bylaws,the Sarna brothers of SAD (Delhi)  in their first appearance since their defeat in the Delhi gurdwara polls  on Sunday said the memorial was not acceptable inside the gurdwara and should be built at some other site.

On June 12,top leaders of SAD and BJP are set to take part in the foundation laying ceremony of the memorial at Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib Complex in New Delhi. BJP president Rajnath Singh and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha,Sushma Swaraj,are scheduled to attend.

On Sunday,Paramjit Singh Sarna and his brother Harinder Singh Sarna claimed that as per the traditions of Sikh religion,the memorial was not acceptable within gurdwara premises but have no objection if it was built at some other place.

Building a memorial inside a gurdwara will disrespect the Guru in whose memory the gurdwara was built. Thus,we object to this, said Paramjit Singh Sarna. The brothers added that they wanted a memorial to be built for Sikhs who had died in Partition.

BHULLAR HANGING

The Sarna brothers said they had met UPA Chairperson and Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday seeking clemency for Devinderpal Singh Bhullar. She seemed quite positive on the issue, they said.

