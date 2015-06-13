Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to attend border safety conference in Rajasthan

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to attend border safety conference in Rajasthan

Various issues pertaining to the border safety and security will be discussed in the conference in which Parrikar will be the Chief Guest, Chairman of Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS)

By: Press Trust of India | Jaipur | Updated: June 15, 2015 7:15:48 am
parrikar, manohar parrikar, manohar parrikar news, parrikar on safety, parrikar conference, parrikar rajhastan, india news, politics news Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar will take part in a day-long conference on challenges and solutions regarding border safety issues here tomorrow.
Related News

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar will take part in a day-long conference on challenges and solutions regarding border safety issues here tomorrow.

Various issues pertaining to the border safety and security will be discussed in the conference in which Parrikar will be the Chief Guest, Chairman of Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS), J P Mishra said.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

The conference is being organized at Harish Chandra Mathur Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration.

Union Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh and Union MoS for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will attend a valedictory ceremony in the evening, he said.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria and officers from the armed forces, local administration and representatives of local organisations would also participate in it, Mishra added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now