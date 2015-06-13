Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to attend border safety conference in Rajasthan

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar will take part in a day-long conference on challenges and solutions regarding border safety issues here tomorrow.

Various issues pertaining to the border safety and security will be discussed in the conference in which Parrikar will be the Chief Guest, Chairman of Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS), J P Mishra said.

The conference is being organized at Harish Chandra Mathur Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration.

Union Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh and Union MoS for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will attend a valedictory ceremony in the evening, he said.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria and officers from the armed forces, local administration and representatives of local organisations would also participate in it, Mishra added.

