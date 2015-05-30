Lutyens’ Bungalow row: Soni, Selja complaints sent to RS panel

Two separate pleas were filed in the Delhi High Court registry on by former Union Ministers Ambika Soni and Kumari Selja, who have been asked to vacate their official bungalows in the Lutyens zone.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari has referred the complaints from Congress MPs Ambika Soni and Kumari Selja, who have been asked by the Urban Development Ministry to vacate their official bungalows in the Lutyens zone by June 10, to the Committee on Privileges, it has been learnt.

The two former Union ministers had sent their complaints claiming breach of privilege to Ansari after they were served with notices. They have been asked to move to the alternative accommodation after they had demitted office as ministers.

The Directorate of Estates under the Ministry maintained that they were in occupation of Type-Eight bungalows, meant for ministers. Soni has been staying at 22, Akbar Road, now allotted to Rural Development Minister Birender Singh. Selja stays at 7, Motilal Nehru Road.

The Ministry claimed they were entitled to accommodation meant for MPs, but not ministerial bungalows.

The Committee on Privileges would examine their complaints and determine whether it was indeed a breach of privilege. The panel will send its report to the Rajya Sabha which will then consider it. Soni and Selja have also separately filed pleas against the eviction orders in the Delhi HC. They have claimed that the eviction orders are “guided by mala fide intentions of the ruling establishment against the members of the Opposition in Parliament”.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App