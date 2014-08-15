Highlights: PM Modi’s maiden speech from the Red Fort

A view of the Red Fort on the eve of Independence Day. (Source: PTI) A view of the Red Fort on the eve of Independence Day. (Source: PTI)

Addressing the nation on India’s 68th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from tradition and spoke extempore on his vision of India. Incidentally, Modi is the first Prime Minister to have been born after Independence. Here are the highlights of his speech and updates of Independence Day celebrations from across the country.

# If you will work for 12 hours, I will work for 13 hours, says Modi from the Red Fort.

# We were together during freedom struggle and we won, it is the need of the hour to fight poverty in a similar way, says PM Modi.

Can we not wage a war and emerge victorious against poverty. Let us defeat poverty: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2014

# We will initiate Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna from October 11, says Modi.

10,000 audience allowed at Red Fort watches as PM Modi speaks #ExpressIndependence pic.twitter.com/Ewubmaibuh — Pranav Kulkarni (@PranavKulkarni) August 15, 2014

#To build the nation, lets start from the villages, says Modi.

# Planning Commission to be replaced with a new institution soon, says Modi from the Red Fort.

#PM promised separate toilets for girls in government schools in one year.

# PM rakes up the issue of toilets and cleanliness from the Red Fort, says it is his priority.

# We should be able to promote tourism, says Modi from the Red Fort

# Earlier, we were considered a country of snake charmers, but our IT professionals changed the country’s image, says PM Modi.

# We should be able to export more than we import and be a manufacturing hub, says PM Modi



# We want youngsters who are job creators, says Modi.

#Modi rakes up the issue of Farmer’s suicide from the Red Fort.

#Out of 64 Indian winners in Commonwealth Games, 29 were girls, which is a matter of proud, says PM Modi.

# PM Modi rakes up the issue of poor sex ratio

Have we seen our sex ration? Who is creating this imbalance in society. Not Almighty. I appeal to doctors not to kill the girl child: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2014

Just see how the path of peace, unity, brotherhood helps towards India’s growth. Lets take path of Sadbhavana: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2014

# It is the need of the hour to take the path of non-violenc, says Modi from the Red Fort.



Our head hangs in shame when we hear news about rape. Parents ask about daughters but did anyone dare ask their sons: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2014

# I come from outside, but let me assure you that each govt employee is competent & I promise I will harness that, says PM Modi from the Red Fort

# Two departments of one govt are quarreling against one another. How can we take India ahead like this, says PM from the Red Fort

# “I am an outsider for New Delhi. And in two months taking an insider view in Delhi, I was shocked”, says Modi from the Red Fort.

I am an outsider to Delhi. But an outsider came to Delhi and got an insider view. I was surprised. What I am saying is not about politics:PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2014

# I am not here as ‘Pradhan Mantri’, I am here as ‘Pradhan Sewak’ , says Modi from the Red Fort.

# “My greetings to each soldier of India”, says Modi beginning his address to the nation from the Red Fort

# PM Modi unfurls the national flag at the Red Fort

# Prime Minister arrives at Red Fort.

# PM Modi arrives at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

# PM greets people on the occasion of 68th I-day

Greetings to my fellow Indians on Independence Day! May our Tricolour fly high & our nation scale new heights of development. Jai Hind. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2014

# PM Narendra Modi to arrive at Red Fort at 7:20 am.

# Drones and about 700 CCTV cameras are being used for surveillance as Delhi is put under massive security cover for Friday

