Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Highlights: PM Modi’s maiden speech from the Red Fort

Highlights: PM Modi’s maiden speech from the Red Fort

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech and updates of Independence Day celebrations from across the country.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2014 1:34:29 pm
flag A view of the Red Fort on the eve of Independence Day. (Source: PTI)
Related News

Addressing the nation on India’s 68th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from tradition and spoke extempore on his vision of India. Incidentally, Modi is the first Prime Minister to have been born after Independence. Here are the highlights of his speech and updates of Independence Day celebrations from across the country.

ALSO READ: In extempore Independence Day address, Modi calls himself Pradhan Sevak who wants to rule via consensus

 

# If you will work for 12 hours, I will work for 13 hours, says Modi from the Red Fort.

# We were together during freedom struggle and we won, it is the need of the hour to fight poverty in a similar way, says PM Modi.

 

# We will initiate Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna from October 11, says Modi.

 

#To build the nation, lets start from the villages, says Modi.

Independence Day 1947: Unseen archival footage you must see today

# Planning Commission to be replaced with a new institution soon, says Modi from the Red Fort.

#PM promised separate toilets for girls in government schools in one year.

 

# PM rakes up the issue of toilets and cleanliness from the Red Fort, says it is his priority.

# We should be able to promote tourism, says Modi from the Red Fort

# Earlier, we were considered a country of snake charmers, but our IT professionals changed the country’s image, says PM Modi.

# We should be able to export more than we import and be a manufacturing hub, says PM Modi

MUST SEE: Independence Day pictures from 1947

19471

# We want youngsters who are job creators, says Modi.

#Modi rakes up the issue of Farmer’s suicide from the Red Fort.

#Out of 64 Indian winners in Commonwealth Games, 29 were girls, which is a matter of proud, says PM Modi.

# PM Modi rakes up the issue of poor sex ratio

 

 

# It is the need of the hour to take the path of non-violenc, says Modi from the Red Fort.

 

# I come from outside, but let me assure you that each govt employee is competent & I promise I will harness that, says PM Modi from the Red Fort

# Two departments of one govt are quarreling against one another. How can we take India ahead like this, says PM from the Red Fort

# “I am an outsider for New Delhi. And in two months taking an insider view in Delhi, I was shocked”, says Modi from the Red Fort.

 

# I am not here as ‘Pradhan Mantri’, I am here as ‘Pradhan Sewak’ , says Modi from the Red Fort.

# “My greetings to each soldier of India”, says Modi beginning his address to the nation  from the Red Fort

# PM Modi unfurls the national flag at the Red Fort

# Prime Minister arrives at Red Fort.

# PM Modi arrives at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

# PM greets people on the occasion of 68th I-day

 

# PM Narendra Modi to arrive at Red Fort at 7:20 am.

# Drones and about 700 CCTV cameras are being used for surveillance as Delhi is put under massive security cover for Friday

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now