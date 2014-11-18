Lalu Yadav is an expired medicine, says Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday described Lalu Prasad Yadav as an “expired medicine” while reacting to the RJD supremo’s reported statement in which he had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become an NRI (Non-Resident Indian).

“Lalu is expiry date medicine,” the Union minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in reply to a question about Lalu’s comment.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s foreign visits, Yadav reportedly said in Ranchi on Wednesday that Modi has now become a Non-Resident Indian.

“He is not the Prime Minister of the country anymore, he has become an NRI and the media is portraying that Modi’s popularity is booming abroad when there is trouble at our borders,” Lalu told reporters.

When posed with a similar question, Paswan’s son and MP Chirag Paswan replied,”Laluji is sick, he should take rest.”

