Kuwait attack: Among dead, UP youths who went to earn living

A wounded man is helped moments after a deadly explosion claimed by the Islamic State group during Friday prayers at the Imam Sadiq Mosque in Kuwait City, Friday, June 26, 2015. (Source: AP)

At least two youths from Uttar Pradesh are among the 27 persons who died in a suicide attack on a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in Kuwait, in which over 227 were wounded.

The blast at Imam Sadiq mosque by an Islamic State (IS) affiliated group claimed the lives of Ibne Abbas (24) of Ambedkar Nagar and Rizwan Hussain (30) of Sultanpur district.

Talking to The Sunday Express over the phone, Abbas’s brother, Mohammad Haseeb, said a neighbour who has shifted to Kuwait had informed his family about the attack. “On Friday our neighbour Muntazir, who knew my brother, called up his family from Kuwait and informed that Abbas is among the injured in the attack on the mosque. The family, in turn, informed us,” said Haseeb, 23.

