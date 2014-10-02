Kerala starts drive against plastic with flex board on CM Oommen Chandy

Flex boards on everything from football to politics are an eyesore across Kerala. (Source: surabhivasundhara.blogspot.in) Flex boards on everything from football to politics are an eyesore across Kerala. (Source: surabhivasundhara.blogspot.in)

The Clean India drive is getting a whole new meaning in Kerala. The Congress government in the state marked Gandhi Jayanti with Chief Minister Oommen Chandy destroying flex boards displaying his own pictures.

Chandy’s rival and party state president V M Sudheeran also joined the drive against flex board saying the party would abandon the practice of using flex boards for functions.

Inaugurating the anti-plastic drive on Thursday, Chandy destroyed a flex board displaying his face, erected by Congress workers. The government also launched a one-month drive against plastic waste, which would be collected and recycled by the Clean Kerala Company, a venture for recycling garbage.

Faces of politicians on flex boards flank the main roads across the state and this has been used as a means to greeting leaders as well as a weapon of protest.

Last year, when the Congress Pradesh Committee was reconstituted, thousands of flex boards had come up across Kerala, “congratulating the leaders on their being made a party office-bearer”.

Recently, flex boards of Congress president V M Sudheeran were seen lauding his stand on the liquor policy, that envisages total prohibition.

