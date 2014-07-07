Kerala govt to call meet over rehabilitation of nurses who returned from Iraq

The nurses returned after weeks of ordeal at Tikrit Teaching Hospital since the city has been under the control of ISIS. (Source: AP photo)

The Kerala government would convene a meeting on Friday to discuss the rehabilitation of 46 nurses who have returned from conflict-ridden Iraq last week.

Chief Minister Oommen Chandy told the Assembly on Monday that all the 46 nurses, representatives of hospital groups which have promised job for the nurses and political party leaders would take part in the meeting.

He said the meeting would look into weaving the educational loans availed by the nurses.

For the safe return of the nurses from Tikrit, Chandy said he would like to give credit to the prayers of lakh of people and the willpower of the nurses.

Opposition leader V S Achuthanandan said the ISIS men, who released the nurses unhurt, should not be called terrorists.

