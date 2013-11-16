Karnataka: 21 feared dead as truck carrying labourers turns over

Twenty one labourers were killed and 13 others got injured when a mini-truck carrying them overturned at Halki,about 40 km from here,in the early hours on Saturday,police said.

The victims,including 13 women,were labourers who were proceeding to Maharashtra,police said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital at Bailahongal in Belgaum district,police said.

According to police,the victims were from tribal colonies in the district.

