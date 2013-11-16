Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Karnataka: 21 feared dead as truck carrying labourers turns over

Karnataka: 21 feared dead as truck carrying labourers turns over

The victims,including 13 women,were labourers who were proceeding to Maharashtra.

Written by Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: February 18, 2014 11:52:20 am
Related News

Twenty one labourers were killed and 13 others got injured when a mini-truck carrying them overturned at Halki,about 40 km from here,in the early hours on Saturday,police said.

The victims,including 13 women,were labourers who were proceeding to Maharashtra,police said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital at Bailahongal in Belgaum district,police said.

According to police,the victims were from tribal colonies in the district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now