Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
  J&K sexual assault case: ex-minister turns up

J&K sexual assault case: ex-minister turns up

On his arrival, the Congress MLA from Rajouri said at Srinagar Airport that he was “innocent”. “It is a conspiracy to defame me.”

Srinagar | Updated: February 14, 2014 2:10:21 am
Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Shabir Ahmad Khan flew in to Srinagar from Jammu on Thursday, a day after the High Court asked him to be present before the officer investigating an allegation by a doctor that he made sexual advances at her.

He later drove to Circuit House and refused to visit the police station citing security reasons. He instead asked the police to send the investigating officer to him.

Khan also called a select group of journalists to justify not visiting the police station located in a “congested neighbourhood”.  But the police refused to oblige and Khan was forced to relent. He drove to the Shaheed Gunj police station at around 5 pm, six hours after landing in Srinagar.

