J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire again, one BSF jawan killed in firing

This is the sixth ceasefire violation since Tuesday.

A BSF trooper was on Monday killed in mortar shelling by Pakistan on the international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) constable – identified as Devinder Singh of the 9th battalion – was killed in shelling by the Pakistan Rangers on Khawada post, a police official said.

Pakistan also resorted to unprovoked shelling at three places in Ramgarh sector, also in Samba district, at 2 p.m. The BSF retaliated using same calibre weapons.

Tension gripped areas close to the international border in Samba, Kathua and Jammu districts, as mortars fired by Pakistan landed as close as three km to the strategic Pathankote-Jammu national highway.

Police said mortars fired at Keso-Kamoor village of Ramgarh sector caused extensive damage to the house of villager Buti Ram.

Monday’s shelling by Pakistan came after a lull of two days.

On Saturday, three people — two BSF troopers and a woman — were killed and 10 people were injured in Pakistani firing along the international border in Jammu region and the Line of Control in the Kashmir Valley.

More than 3,000 people in border villages in Samba and Kathua have abandoned their homes and are living in makeshift accommodations at safer places.

