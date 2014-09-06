Javadekar visits Kaziranga, groups seek CBI probe into rhino killings

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
The AASU said while the Assam government had failed to protect rhinos in Kaziranga, the Centre had remained a mute spectator.

Written by Samudra Gupta Kashyap | Guwahati | Published: September 6, 2014 1:06:14 am
Even as Union Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar made his maiden visit to Kaziranga National Park Friday, various environmental NGOs and organisations asked him to institute a CBI probe into the increasing cases of rhino poaching.

Representatives of the All-Assam Students’ Union (AASU) were the most vocal when Javadekar first interacted with different groups after landing in Guwahati. Before taking a helicopter to Kaziranga, about 220 km from here, he told reporters that the BJP government believed in community involvement in protecting wildlife and forests.

“The government believes in saving forests and wildlife with strong community participation. Wherever forests have thrived, it is more because of the people, especially the tribal communities,” he said.

The AASU said while the Assam government had failed to protect rhinos in Kaziranga, the Centre had remained a mute spectator.

