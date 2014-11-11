Jammu West PDP candidate release own election manifesto

Call it an attempt to avoid controversial Kashmir centric issues in pre-dominantly Hindu inhabited areas of Jammu, or its strategy to rake up local issues constituency-wise so as to woo electorate in the forthcoming assembly polls, a senior Peoples Democratic Party leader and its candidate for Jammu West constituency, Sarv Daman Bhasin, on Tuesday came up with his own election manifesto for the people of the area.

Significantly, while the PDP is yet to release its election manifesto for the state even when first phase of polling in 15 assembly constituencies falling in Ladakh, besides part of Valley and adjoining Jammu region is fixed for November 25, the Jammu West constituency is going to polls in the fifth phase on December 20.

Dhaman, who described it his written “vision document” for the people of his constituency, said it also had the approval of the party high command who, too, would be coming up with its own state specific “vision document” soon. A five member committee headed by senior party leader Dr Haseeb Drabu, after taking a feed back from its candidates about the problems facing people in their respective constituencies, is in the process of finalizing it, he added.

Admitting that it was the first ever incident of making constituency specific written promises by the candidate of a recognized political party in the state, he said that while PDP will be working for overall development of all the three regions of the state and its people, he was only spelling out his priorities for the constituency once he was elected by the people. All the contesting candidates will be making various promises to people of their constituencies apart from their respective party manifestoes, he only has made those promises in writing, he added.

The PDP, who had withdrawn support pulling down Ghulam Nabi Azad government ahead of time in the protest against allotment of land in South Kashmir Himalayas to Shri Amarnath Shrine Board in 2008, is trying to make inroads in pre-dominantly Hindu inhabited areas of Jammu region. During the 2008 assembly polls, the people annoyed with PDP, Congress and National Conference opposition to the allotment of land to Amarnath Shrine Board, had elected the highest ever 11 BJP candidates to the Legislative Assembly.

