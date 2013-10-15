India opposed to any control on internet: Telecom Minister Kapil Sibal

India is opposed to any control on internet in the name of cyber security,Telecom Minister Kapil Sibal said on Tuesday.

“We have an inter-governmental committee in the United Nations that is trying to seek to resolve this (cyber security) issue through some kind of government control which,I think,as a nation India must oppose. India can’t be part of controls on the internet,” he said while speaking at Assocham’s India Knowledge Summit at New Delhi.

The Minister also opposed idea of a global body to allow the private sector control on internet space and said: “We can’t even let that happen because if the private sector controls it then there is no element of accountability and transparency. Where will we go to resolve our issues?”

He expressed apprehensions that in future industrial houses or business organisations will have private armies to control information in the cyber space.

“Industrial houses and multinationals are going to use cyber space to promote their products,services and the larger the cyber space occupied by private armies,the more profitable that enterprise is going to be…We need to evolve principles on the basis of which we deal with cyberspace,” he said.

