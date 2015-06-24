Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi case: India expresses concern after China blocks move demanding UN sanctions against Pakistan

The last two hearings were also not held at the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad because the judge of the trial court was on leave.

India has got in touch with the Chinese leadership to express its concern after Beijing blocked New Delhi’s proposal for action by the UN against Pakistan over the release of jailed terrorist Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

Lakhvi is the prime accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said India had taken up the matter with China “at the highest level”. PTI quoted sources as saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself raised the issue with the Chinese leadership.

At a meeting of the UN Sanctions Committee at the UN Headquarters in New York, India had demanded action against Pakistan, arguing that the release of Lakhvi was in violation of the UN resolution 1267 that deals with designated entities and individuals.

“Government had taken up the issue of violation of the 1267 sanctions regime in respect of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi. Our concerns in this matter were conveyed to the Chair of the 1267 Committee. We also raised this bilaterally with the other members of the Committee. In the case of China, this matter has been taken up at the highest level,” Swarup said in a statement.

China blocked India’s move on the ground that New Delhi had provided insufficient information.

The sanctions committee consists of all five permanent member-states and 10 non-members. PTI quoted sources as saying that all the members, except China, had supported India’s stand. The sanctions apply to designated individuals and entities associated with terror groups, including al-Qaeda and LeT, wherever located.

Lakhvi was released from jail by a Pakistani court in April. Last month, India’s permanent representative at the UN, Asoke Mukherjee, had written to the chairperson of the sanctions committee, pointing out that the release was in violation of the UN resolution 1267.

