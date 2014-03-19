India not to support Western sanctions against Russia

The remarks came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin explained the situation to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Reuters)

With Russia facing sanctions from the US and some other countries after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine, India today made it clear that it will not support any “unilateral measures” against Russian government.

“India has never supported unilateral sanctions against any country e.g Iraq or Iran. Therefore, we will also not support any unilateral measures by a country or a group of countries,” sources in the government said in New Delhi.

The remarks came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin explained the situation to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who underlined India’s position on “unity and territorial integrity” of countries and hoped a diplomatic solution would be found to the issue.

Earlier this month, National Security Advisor Shiv Shankar Menon had said, “There are legitimate Russian and other interests involved and we hope they are discussed and resolved.”

The US and the EU have imposed sanctions on several officials from Russia and Ukraine accused of involvement in Moscow’s actions in the Black Sea peninsula. Australia has also announced its decision to impose financial and travel sanctions on a dozen political figures from the region.

Putin signed the treaty last night with the Russian- backed leaders of Crimea, pressing ahead with an annexation that Washington and Ukraine’s new government say is illegal and unacceptable.

