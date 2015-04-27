In this time of the instant content, The Indian Express is going in-depth

Follow Us:
Monday, April 27, 2015
Beginning this edition of The Indian Express, we bring you more of The Indian Express each day — its best, in form and content.

Dear Reader,

In this time of the instant content, we are going in-depth.

With an exciting set of new pages which will investigate and explain how news touches your life.

These include: Investigation, Explained, The Ideas Page, Governance, The Urban, India Invisible, The Conflict Zone, Building India, The Way We Work & The Way We Live.

In form, too, the newspaper gets a design refresh by National Art Director Bivash Barua.

The new typeface for body text is Gulliver, designed by Dutch artist Gerard Unger; headlines are in Scout and Poynter Oldstyle Display, designed by Font Bureau and the Poynter Institute of Media Studies.

Taken together, these typefaces are meant to achieve clarity and depth  — two promises that this newspaper strives to keep every day. In its journalism of courage.

Chief Editor

See E-Paper: http://epaper.indianexpress.com/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tell us what you think of new design. Tweet using or mail feedback@expresssindia.com

