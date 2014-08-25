In-laws putting pressure to convert, says shooter; Hindu outfits plan bandh

Follow Us:
Various Hindu outfits have come out in support of Tara Sahdeo (24), threatening to organise a bandh in Ranchi on Monday.

By: Express News Service | Ranchi | Published: August 25, 2014 4:10:52 am
A city-based competitive shooter has alleged domestic violence by her husband and his mother with the intention of forcing religious conversion on her.

Sahdeo, who says she married one Ranjit Kohli in July, has told police that suggestions for conversion began three days into her life at her in-laws’ place.

She said she realised Kohli used the name Rakibul Hussain only when he received invites to iftar parties during Ramzan.

Sahdeo also alleged that she was assaulted. When she was alone at home on August 19, Sahdeo informed some relatives who rescued her. She was treated for minor injuries at RIMS. “She has named Kohli and his mother in her FIR. We have been trying to arrest them,” said Ranchi’s SSP Prabhat Kumar.

