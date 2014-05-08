IM suspects Akhtar, Waqas in NIA custody

Suspected Indian Mujahideen (IM) men Tehseen Akhtar and Zia-Ur-Rahman alias Waqas were Wednesday remanded in National Investigation Agency custody till May 16 after the agency said their custody was required for interrogation to unearth the entire conspiracy of the terror outfit.

“I have perused the chargesheet against the co-accused and the case diary on the basis of which non-bailable warrants (NBW) dated July 18, 2013 and September 10, 2013 were issued against both. In these circumstances, prayer of NIA for custody is allowed and the application moved on behalf of NIA dated May 6, 2014 is disposed of accordingly,” District Judge IS Mehta said.

NIA, seeking custody of Akhtar and Waqas, claimed they had knowledge about IM plans to carry out terror attacks and information on hidden modules. These need to be verified. During arguments on NIA’s plea, advocate M S Khan, who appeared for Akhtar and Waqas, said there was no evidence against them. He argued that NIA’s plea was to create evidence against them and that they had forced a confession.

Khan claimed Akhtar and Waqas, who is a Pakistani national, were dragged into the case by NIA officials. NIA said they needed to examine Akhtar and Waqas about places where they communicated with their leaders and associates in Pakistan and hideouts where they collected money. NIA claimed Akhtar played an “important role” in development of the Darbhanga module of IM, which is suspected of carrying out a series of terror strikes. The NIA said Waqas and Akhtar had been involved in bomb blasts on instructions of Pakistan-based handlers Riyaz and Iqbal Bhatkal, co-founders of IM.

