Continuing his tirade against the UPA,BJPs prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi said people had lost trust in the government and that the country would get good governance eight months from now.

While Modi was in Mumbai Monday to inaugurate Bharat Diamond Bourses Diamond Hall in Bandra-Kurla Complex,the crowd turnout at the airport and the BKC made it seem like his first public address in the countrys financial capital after being declared BJPs PM pick. The government has brought an eclipse over the country and problems have kept affecting us in the past nine years. But this will continue only for another eight months. In the ninth month,the country will defeat all odds and move ahead, he said.

Addressing a crowd of diamond merchants,Modi said it was in their hands to make India shine the way they made diamonds shine.

He took a dig at Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,saying people couldnt seem to trust his government any more. Yesterday,our PM met the Pakistani PM in the USA and laid down all strong words of reassurance… But do people really trust the claims of his government? This is because those sitting in power in Delhi are clueless about why they are sitting there, Modi said. He said the government had done its best to malign his image but I am made of the same soil that Sardar Valabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi were made of,and hence they have been unable to keep me down.

Modi was presented with over 90 kg silver,the proceeds from which he said would be used towards building the statue of Sardar Patel near Sardar Sarovar dam. Addressing a global marketing summit of advertisers in Bandra,Modi said: We havent succeeded in projecting brand India because of lack of self-confidence.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App