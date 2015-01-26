IED explosion in Imphal

An IED exploded at Imphal on Sunday. There is no report of any injury due to the blast that took place at Keishamthong area in Imphal West around 9.30am, police said.

At least eight IEDs exploded in Imphal city in less than five days ahead of Republic Day celebrations forcing the police to enforce heightened security measures.

Similar blasts also took place in the hills including the border town of Moreh in Chandel district, prompting the security forces to tighten vigil along the porous India-Myanmar border.

Reacting sharply to the blasts, chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh said such subversive and violent activities carried out by anti-social elements would not serve any purpose.

In view of the Republic Day celebrations, his government has taken stringent precautionary measures to thwart any subversive activities, said the chief minister.

The string of blasts has made residents of Imphal panicky, with many of them stopping moving outside at night.

As most of the IED explosions took place at unauthorized garbage dumping sites on the river banks in the state capital, the police have appealed to the public not to throw solid waste in bazaar areas, roadsides, river banks and river beds with immediate effect.

People have also been asked to inform the control room the superintendent of police (Imphal West) and senior officers of the district if they find any suspicious, unattended objects such as bags, toys, vehicles, utensils or boxes, a police statement said.

Underground organizations of the northeast, including the Coordinating Committee (CorCom) Manipur, as in the last many years, have boycotted Republic Day and imposed a general strike on the day in the entire region.

For smooth conduct of the January 26 celebrations, the police have been carrying out frequent frisking and combing operations at strategic areas of Imphal including crowded city streets for the past few days.

A large number of commando teams are also patrolling Imphal city round the clock to react to any sudden offensive activities, a senior police officer said.

No group claimed responsibility for the explosions till the time of filing this report.

