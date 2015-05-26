Follow Us:
Hurriyat chairman Geelani condemns terror attack on BSNL employees

Syed Ali Geelani said, "It is purely a terrorist act and whosoever is involved in this, is the enemy of Islam and humanity."

Written by Mir Ehsan | Srinagar | Published: May 26, 2015 12:55:10 pm
Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani condemned the attack on the employees of BSNL franchise office in Sopore on Monday and termed it as an act of terror.

A 26-year-old employee franchise, Mohammad Rafiq of Pohru Handwara was killed and two others including the owner of the franchise  were seriously injured in the attack.

Expressing sorrow, grief and surprise over the attack, Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani condemned this incident strongly.

He said, “It is purely a terrorist act and whosoever is involved in this, is the enemy of Islam and humanity and he want to defame the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri nation.”

Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) a human rights group also condemned the Sopore attack. “So far it is unclear who is behind this attack. In the last 25 years of insurgency and counter insurgency operations many civilians have been targeted. In almost all the attacks on civilians the police have failed to conduct credible investigations to hold the killers accountable,” said the statement issued by the group.

The statement said it becomes incumbent on “United Jehad Council to also on their side establish who are the people behind this particular attack on non-combatants. If it is proved that the men responsible for today’s attacks are from the armed groups, then certainly UJC has the moral responsibility of holding the accused accountable.”

