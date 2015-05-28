Hisar rape: Plea of victim reveals gruesome details

The CBI on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the petition by an MBA student of Hisar-based Jindal Global University disclosed “gruesome” facts as she was allegedly raped by her seniors on the campus and outside but the local police tried to hush up the case.

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, appearing for the probe agency, submitted that the CBI would want to examine the petition before replying to the notice issued to it for taking over the probe from Haryana Police.

“The petition discloses gruesome facts and I agree it requires some serious thoughts. We got the petition only a day ago. Give us some time to examine it and we will get back on Friday,” Anand told a bench of Justices

A K Sikri and Uday U Lalit.

The bench, which posted the matter for hearing on Friday, noted that the accused, who are now in judicial custody, were studying law. “It is a case in which the accused were going to become lawyers. We don’t know what would happen to the system,” it observed.

The bench added that notices should be served to all the accused who are in Sonepat jail. Haryana Police have been asked to come to the court with a report on their investigation.

In her petition, the 21-year-old has alleged that seniors took nude photographs of her and threatened to circulate them if she did not have physical relationships with them.

She said she was repeatedly raped by three seniors. She claimed that police were destroying electronic evidence like laptops and mobile phones which the accused used to share the photographs with others over WhatsApp. The SHO, who had registered the FIR, was transferred the very next day due to political pressure, it added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App