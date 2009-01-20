High alert sounded in Jammu

A high alert has been sounded and security beefed up in and around Jammu city following intelligence reports of a terror attack in the area,a police official said.

“A high alert was sounded today by authorities in Jammu city after intelligence reports of fidayeen (suicide) attack. Security has been increased in and around the sensitive places,” the official said.

More police and para-military forces have been deployed in the city particularly in VVIP areas,civil secretariat,MLA hostel,chief minister’s residence,he said.

Screening of vehicles,keeping a check on exit and entry points to the city and frisking of people have been increased,he said.

All police station in-charge have been asked to keep a round the clock vigil in their areas,he said,adding police flying squads are regularly undertaking night patrolling in Jammu.

