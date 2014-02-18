Health, education of girl child focus of Nitish’s budget

On the sidelines of the interim budget presented by the Centre, the Bihar government on Monday presented its 2014-15 budget, giving education top priority by allocating Rs 24,715 crore to the sector.

One of the highlights was distribution of free sanitary napkins to over 31 lakh school girls from April, which was announced earlier.

On behalf of CM Nitish Kumar who holds the finance portfolio, minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary presented the budget amid disruptions from Opposition MLAs from the BJP. Power sector got an allocation of Rs 6,354 crore, health Rs 4,805 crore and road construction Rs 4,898 crore. The agriculture department was allocated Rs 2,826 crore.

Giving accordance to hygiene of girl children was one of the priorities of the government and the announcement of distribution of sanitary napkins to over 31 lakh girls from class VI to class XII had been made earlier.

Principal secretary, Bihar human resource department Amarjeet Sinha said: “Though we had been discussing it for some time, we decided to introduce distribution of sanitary napkins to ensure health and hygiene of girls, most of them living in rural areas”.

Sinha said it would cost Rs 32 crore per year. “We have started training volunteers on interacting with girls, especially from rural areas where there is poor health awareness. If necessary, women representatives from villages and mothers can be approached for suggestions,” said Sinha.

Bihar Women’s Commission member Chandramukhi Devi said: “It is a welcome move. School administration should ensure the scheme is well implemented. I hope the move creates more health awareness.”

