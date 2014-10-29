HC tells Kerala govt to explain how he violated visa norms

THE return of Swiss national Jonathan Baud, who is facing a case in Kerala on charges of attending a Maoist function, will be further delayed. Baud is already overstaying since his tourist visa expired on September 16.

The High Court, hearing his petition to quash the FIR for violation of visa conditions Tuesday, posted the case to November 6 for further argument.

After watching the video of his address at the meeting and going through the Malayalam translation, the court had observed that there was nothing objectionable in the speech that demands framing of the offence under Section 14 (b) of the Foreigners Act. Judge P Ubaid had asked the prosecution to explain which condition of the visa regulations had the foreign national violated.

Prosecution reiterated that Baud was on a tourist visa and had attended a political meeting which is an offence. It said Baud could not be considered an innocent participant considering the fact that he had gone to the meeting held in a relatively unknown place. The fact that he tried to keep away from the camera at the function showed that he was aware of the implications of attending the meeting, argued the prosecution.

Baud was arrested on July 28 after he attended the meeting held to commemorate Maoist leader Sinoj in his village Triprayar in Thrissur. After staying in judicial custody for 12 days, he was released on bail. Since then, he has been waiting to get the FIR quashed.

Baud’s counsel P Raveendranath said the police was still unable to pinpoint the offence on him. The police had earlier told the court that Baud had made a 15-minute speech at the meeting. After watching the video, it was clear that his address was confined to mere self introduction. There was nothing incriminating in the case diary as well, which was presented in the court on Tuesday. This is going to be a case of miscarriage of justice, said Raveendranath.

Director-General of Prosecutions T Asif Ali told The Indian Express that the government would have been lenient towards Baud if the Swiss Embassy had approached the state to quash the proceedings.

The Embassy has not been able to give an undertaking that Baud would be produced before the investigating officer whenever required.

