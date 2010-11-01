HC rejects petition against phase-out of blueline buses

Written by Agencies | New Delhi | Published: November 1, 2010 1:38:32 pm
The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to stay the city Government’s notification to phase out blueline buses from the capital.
A Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said the government has the power to take such decisions.
The court passed the order on a petition filed by federation of blueline buses challenging Delhi Government’s decision to phase out the blueline buses.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App