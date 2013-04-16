HC expands on property rights of Hindu widows

In a landmark judgement by the Punjab and Haryana High Court,a division bench has held that a Hindu widow need not be in actual physical possession of property belonging to her husband in order to become absolute owner of that property under the Hindu Succession Act,1956.

Comprising former Chief Justice A K Sikri and Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain,the Bench set aside an order passed by a single bench in 1983,which had taken the view that the widow has to be in physical possession of the property in order to become its absolute owner.

The judgment was passed last week on a bunch of appeals filed by three sons of late Bhagwan Devi over 12 pieces of property in Hoshiarpur. Family members of Devi had challenged her competence of executing a will as she was not in physical possession of the property,belonging to her husband,who died in 1949.

The litigation is nearly 50 years old. The third generation of both the parties were contesting the litigation.

Appearing on behalf of one of the sons,in whose name Bhagwan Devi had executed a will,senior lawyer Anupam Gupta countered the challenge to the widows right.

Co-relating the Hindu Succession Act with the Hindu Womens Rights to Property,1937,Gupta contended that for the first time in history,Hindu women were given right to property in 1937. However,this right known as Hindu Widows Estate was limited to her lifetime. And the property reverted to her husbands heirs after her death, Gupta had argued.

Relying upon judgments of the Supreme Court (Mangal Singh versus Rattano,1967) and Madras High Court,Gupta had claimed that even though the widow was out of possession,her mere right to succeed to her husbands property expanded into an absolute right under the Hindu Succession Act.

