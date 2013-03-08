Haryana khaps likely to join Jat reservation stir

A day after members of Akhil Bhartiya Jat Aarakshan Samiti (ABJASS) launched protests in Haryana,Uttar Pradesh,Delhi and Madhya Pradesh demanding at least 27 per cent reservation under the Other Backward Castes (OBC) quota in both central and state government jobs,the Haryana khaps Thursday decided to join the stir from next week.

In this regard,the Sarvjat Khap leader Nafe Singh Nain,has called a meeting of all the khaps of Haryana in Jinds Narwana town on March 9.

We have decided to join the struggle as the entire Jat communitys fate is at stake. Though we have already thanked Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for giving 10 per cent reservation to Jats under a Special Backward Castes (SBC) quota,the same needs to be implemented by the union government also. We have now called a meeting of representatives of all the khaps to plan our further course of action, Nafe Singh said,

Meanwhile,ABJASS president Yashpal Malik said that Jats have started getting out of their homes and sitting on dharnas everywhere. We have given an ultimatum till March 12 to the union and state governments. If they fail to accept our demands,we will again block the railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh,Delhi,Haryana and Punjab, he added.

Even as some community members went on a hunger strike on Wednesday at Mayyar village in Haryanas Hisar district,the state government is yet to respond to the move. A Mayyar village resident Sandeep Karwasra had lost his life in a Jat-police clash on March 6 last year. To commemorate his death,the Jats have launched their stir again in Hisar.

