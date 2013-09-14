Gangrape convict’s wife rues death sentence

Delhi gangrape convict Akshay Thakur’s wife has said that the court should have thought about the future of their child before awarding death sentence to her husband.

“The court should have cared for the fate of our two-year old son before pronouncing the death sentence to my husband,” a sobbing Punita Devi told reporters here yesterday.

“The media also played a biased role,” said the 28-year-old woman. Saryu Singh,father of Akshay Thakur,has said they would explore the option of appealing to the High Court against the death sentence.

Four men were awarded death sentence by a Delhi court on Friday for the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16 last year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App