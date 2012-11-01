Gadchiroli collector cracks down on irregular transfers,deputations

The Gadchiroli district collector has warned officials misusing authority to effect irregular transfers and deputations of strict action.

In a letter to Zilla Parishad (ZP) acting CEO Kiran Kowe on October 18,Abhishek Krishna said,It has been brought to my notice that education and health department officials working under your command are sending employees on deputation without authority. This is depriving people in remote areas of the districts of health and education services.

This is irregular as powers to effect such changes rest only with the divisional commissioner of Nagpur. I direct you to cancel all such transfer and deputation orders before October 31 and send me a compliance report. If I notice anything of the kind happening after October 31,strict disciplinary action will be taken against all responsible.

The collector has mentioned specific instances. While an auxillary nurse and midwife was shifted from Kosmi village to Murumgaon,the head master of the Kosmi school was sent on deputation to the tahsil headquarter of Dhanora.

Krishnas letter comes in the wake of another controversy surrounding transfer with promotion of the medical officer of Gatta,a remote and extremely sensitive village,as Dhanora tahsil medical officer earlier this month. The medical officer allegedly used his contacts with ZP members to secure the transfer.

Kowe issued the order when such transfers can be effected only by the divisional commissioner.

Gatta residents and police personnel had complained that the medical officer did not visit the village health unit even during viral epidemics. Yet,he was favoured for the transfer-cum-promotion,leaving the Gatta unit unattended.

The medical officer,however,claimed: All allegations against me are false. I was down with phyrexia. The campaign against me is motivated. I am an MBBS doctor and hence eligible for promotion. I have been working in Gadchiroli for the past six years. The district mostly has ayurvedic graduates,hence I get weightage. Peoples representatives,too,have supported me.

Deputy director,health services (Nagpur circle),M H Pawar,told The Indian Express: We have cancelled the medical officers and all other irregular transfers.

