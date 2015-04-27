From Our other Editions today

A primary governemnt school in Hoshiarpur town has been running under trees as both its buildings have been declared unsafe.

Chandigarh

Govt school has no building

A primary governemnt school in Hoshiarpur town has been virtually running under trees as both its buildings have been declared unsafe. Apart from having to sit out in the open, the 109 students here — from classes I to V — have to make do with contaminated water while empty plots double up as toilets. School head mistress Balwinder Kaur said she has sent a file regarding the plight of the school to higher authorities and was hopeful that they would get a new building soon. As for now, the school operates from a religious establishment.

Mumbai

Private players pivotal in offering cheap homes

More than 90 per cent of the 11 lakh affordable houses that the state government has promised to deliver by 2022 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are estimated to come from projects by private developers. Also, nearly 44 per cent of the total houses would have a larger carpet area ranging from 600 sq ft to 800 sq ft and above according to the yet-to-be released draft housing policy which states that its main thrust would be creation of homes for those from the economically weaker sections, low and middle income groups. Majority of the promised affordable homes, that is 7.9 lakh, are proposed to come up in Greater Mumbai, while the rest will be mainly in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar and Ulhasnagar areas of MMR. Of the total houses in Mumbai, merely 75,000 will be the ones built by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority and sold at affordable rates. The rest is proposed to be created by private developers, where the prices would be determined by market forces. A large portion of the proposed homes in Mumbai are to expected through Slum Redevelopment Authority schemes.

Ahmedabad

House allotment row yet to be solved

Even as about 500 families displaced during the Kalyannagar demolitions continue to await rehabilitation by the civic body, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) held a hushed meeting on Sunday evening to decide on the allotment of houses for 320 families in Sayajipura, selected through a JnNURM draw on April 8. A meeting was held at the office of the Municipal Commissioner H S Patel and attended by MLAs Yogesh Patel and Rajendra Trivedi, Mayor Bharat Shah, executives of the VMC and representatives of the displaced families, including activists Dr J S Bandukwala, Zuber Gopalani and Shaukat Indori to decide on the fate of the allotments. The VMC, which is trying to convince the families to relinquish their claim on the Sayajipura apartments, for which the civic body had conducted a draw earlier this month, offered that it would construct a new apartment in the Muslim neighbourhood of Tandalja. According to VMC officials, the proposal to construct a colony in situ in Kalyannagar from where the families were displaced in November has ‘fallen through’ due to technical reasons.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App