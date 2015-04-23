Freedom fighter who served in Netaji’s army dies in Haryana

A veteran freedom fighter, who served in Netaji’s Indian National Army, died after a brief illness at his native Manethi village near here, his family said today. He was 92.

Nand Lal Bharti was a soldier of Netaji Subhash Chander Bose’s INA infantry, active during the Second World War. The freedom fighter was also imprisoned several times during his service with the INA.

Bharti died on the night of April 21 after a brief illness. The mortal remains of Bharti were consigned to the flames yesterday with full state honours in the village, about 30 km from from Rewari.

Policemen along with district authorities fired 21-round salute in the air as a mark of respect for Bharti.

