Former sepratist turned MLA surrenders security

An independent member of the Legislative Assembly Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Wednesday threatened to resign from the state Assembly,if the Omar Abdullah led government failed to rein in J-K Police in Langate constituency in north Kashmir. The MLA claimed that he has surrendered his security in protest against the harassment of people in his constituency.

I have surrendered my security as well as his official vehicle. This is the first step of my protest against harassments, MLA Rashid said.

A former civil engineer from the remote Mawar village Handwara,Rashid had left his separatist party People Conference on the question of boycott. He also gave up his job and contested the elections from Langate and won the seat by defeating senior Peoples Democratic Party candidate Mohammad Sultan Punditpuri.

The independent MLA Rashid leveled serious charges against the J-K Police for harassing people in his constituency.

The people in my constituency have been a constant victim of police harassments, the MLA said. The young men are humiliated and asked to present them selves before the Police which is totally unjustified. How can I have a security cover when people in my constituency are unsafe? he asked.

The MLA said that the Police was even summoning those people who were part of the massive protests that broke last year during the Amarnath land row. The people across the valley were part of those protests and what is the fun to slap PSA on few young men in Handwara for being part of such protests? he asked.

I have surrendered my security cover and the government will be responsible incase any untoward incident occurs, he said.

Rashid threatened that in case the police did not stop doing wrong things in Langate he will be left with no options but to resign from the Assembly.

The MLA Langate also decided to file a case in State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) against J-K Polices alleged harassments. “I have decided to move to SHRC against the Police,” he said.

He also urged Chief Minister,Omar Abdullah to take serious note of the police atrocities in Langate. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is sincere and he has been making efforts to heal the wounds of the people,but a hidden hand in the police and the bureaucracy are hell bent upon creating trouble for his government, he said.

