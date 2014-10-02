Five videos of Mahatma Gandhi you have never seen

mahathma gandhi mahathma gandhi

There are a lot of videos of Mahatma Gandhi that are etched in our memory. But have we seen them all. Here we present five videos from the recently opened British Pathe collection that will give a new perspective on the Father of the Nation.

Mahatma Gandhi on way to London for the round table conference

Gandhi meets Charlie Chaplin



Have you heard of Miss Muriel Lester?

Mahatma Gandhi in Rome

Gandhi’s funeral

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd