Five videos of Mahatma Gandhi you have never seen

Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: October 1, 2018 6:05:46 pm
Mahatma Gandhi on way to London for the round table conference mahathma gandhi

There are a lot of videos of Mahatma Gandhi that are etched in our memory. But have we seen them all. Here we present five videos from the recently opened British Pathe collection that will give a new perspective on the Father of the Nation.

Mahatma Gandhi on way to London for the round table conference

 

Gandhi meets Charlie Chaplin

 

Have you heard of Miss Muriel Lester?

 

Mahatma Gandhi in Rome

 

Gandhi’s funeral

