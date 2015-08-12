‘Fake encounter’: Rights panel tells Odisha to probe killing of Dalit couple

The Odisha Human Rights Commission has asked the state government to conduct two separate probes — one by an additional DG and the other by a revenue divisional commissioner — into the alleged murder of a Dalit couple by police in Kandhamal, under the cover of anti-Maoist operations.

On July 26, Dalit Christian Duba Nayak, his wife Budi Nayak and three other couples had gone to Ladima hills in Maoist-affected Kotgarh block to talk to their son Rahul in Kerala as they were unable to get network on their mobile phone in their village.

While the three other couples returned to Pangalipadar village, the bullet-ridden bodies of Duba and his wife were found the next day. The villagers later alleged that some CRPF and SOG personnel had killed the couple, branding them as Maoists.

Responding to the petition of Rahul Nayak, the son of the deceased couple, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) acting chairperson Justice (retd) B K Mishra asked the government to submit the probe reports of additional DG Human Rights Protection Cell and RDC (southern range) in four weeks.

The SHRC also asked Kandhamal SP to submit the post-mortem and inquest reports of the couple. In his complaint, Rahul had urged the commission to direct the government to set up a high-level inquiry into the incident, initiate criminal action against the CRPF personnel and issue compensation worth Rs 50 lakh.

Rahul said that while he was having a conversation with his father, he heard the cries of his mother. “As the call was on, I could hear the cries of my father. I tried several times to talk to my parents, but there was no reply. The next day, I came to know that my parents had been killed by the CRPF and the SOG personnel who suspected them to be Maoists,” he said.

