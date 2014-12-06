Express5: Khattar’s first interview as CM; David Warner breaks down during net practice

We recommend that you go through these five stories from The Indian Express before starting your day

1) Behind Punjab eye camp blinding: One doctor, 49 surgeries, double the day’s limit

With officials saying on Friday that at least 33 people had lost their eyesight after undergoing cataract surgeries organised by a charitable organisation at a hospital near Gurdaspur, preliminary official inquiries have pinned the blame on “gross negligence” by the doctor, the NGO and the medical facility.

2) To Maldives, with tonnes of water — from India

At about 9.30pm on Thursday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was back at her residence after a day in Parliament when she received an urgent call from Dunya Maumoon, her counterpart in Maldives. Maumoon had an unusual request — drinking water for her island nation’s capital.

3) ‘We don’t intend to go witch-hunting’

Manohar Lal Khattar has been media shy since he took over as Chief Minister of Haryana. In his first interview since taking charge, he speaks to Vipin Pubby about his government’s vision, priorities and policies.

4) Justice Krishna Iyer: Rebel with a cause

Justice Krishna Iyer (or Krishna, as I was privileged to call him) was chronologically old but he remained an angry young person — angry at the injustice in the world, but intoxicated by local thoughts of justice.

5) Tears and cheers at nets

Two days after the Phillip Hughes funeral, and 20 minutes into his first batting session since seeing his long-time sparring partner being felled by a bouncer, David Warner broke down near the nets at the Park 25 cricket ground in Adelaide.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App