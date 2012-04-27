Ex-IAF man,4 others held for duping youths with jobs lure

A former Air Force employee,his wife and three others were arrested for allegedly cheating several youths to the tune of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Indian Railways.

Forty-five-year-old Narender,a former Corporal with the Air Force,his wife Renu,Nakshe Lal Mishra,Nand Kishore and Manish were arrested by the Delhi Police in separate operations.

After arresting them,police also recovered forged recommendation letters of the Railway Ministry from them. The arrests came based on complaints filed by Haryana resident Surender Singh and P L Mimrothi of New Delhi that Kumar and his wife Renu have cheated them and others of several lakhs of rupees.

Police said the gang would select gullible youths and dupe them of several lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Railways. They would also give people fake appointment orders after bringing them to Rail Bhawan.

While Renu was arrested on March 6,Narender Kumar initially went into hiding but was arrested on April 23. Subsequently,Nakshe Lal Mishra,Nand Kishore and Manish were arrested.

Narender left his job with Air Force,where he was working as a Corporal,in 1992. He and his wife Renu planned to cheat unemployed persons by giving them false assurances of appointments in the Railway Service, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Devesh Chandra Srivastva.

The gang allegedly took its victims to Railway Bhawan,where they would be made to stand outside while one of their members would come out and give them appointment letters.

The victims would then be taken to the Railway Hospital,Old Delhi,where they would have medical examinations conducted. Nand Kishore,who was working as a peon at the hospital,facilitated the examinations,police said.

