Elections2014: #NarendraModi creates more Social buzz than #Messi, #FIFAWorldCup

Let me throw a spoiler here! We have been noticing a flutter of activity on Social Media platforms during and after Indian Elections 2014. Narendra Modi’s amazing political campaign and an equally high-profile campaign by Arvind Kejriwal had caused a Twitter storm.

Twitter has recently mentioned that the Indian elections saw over 43 million tweets before and after the 9 phases of polling. The numbers look amazing.

We took seven recent events that happened in last 30 days worldwide, and have compared prominence of each of these events in Twitter. The keywords taken for each of them are not exhaustive but only major ones that influenced each of these events. The sample is a sufficient representation of the overall buzz.

Out of the seven events, the most talked about has been about the run up to the FIFA World Cup 2014, which takes 35% of the share of buzz. Indian Elections remains second with 18% and the Russia-Ukraine crisis takes the third spot at 12%.

US Politics and China-Vietnam recent conflict are close with 11% each. The smallest of the events considered is IPL that has only 4% of the buzz share. The Nigeria Kidnapping case has more than double the buzz share than IPL.

Inside Indian Elections

During the Indian Elections, the most talked topic remained “India”, which stood at 46%. Modi followed at 38%, while Gandhi remained at 11%. Kejriwal received a buzz share of 5% among the Top 4 topics.

The Top 10: Obama, China Leads

Among the topics under the chosen category, Obama lead the table and China comes second.

And India is the fourth most talked topic after Brazil. Narenda Modi remains at 6th position with 7% buzz share. Also, Modi is among the four personalities in the Top 10 topics — Obama (1st), Ronaldo (5th) and Messi at (8th).

Russia and Ukraine missed the top 10, and remains at 11th and 12th position respectively. Both have 4% buzz share. Following at 13th and 14th position are Boko Haram and Putin with 3% buzz share each.

How the World Cup Conversations are divided

Brazil, the host country for World Cup, is the most talked topic around the FIFA World Cup; Ronaldo and Messi are second and third.

Brazil got over 25% of the buzz share, while Ronaldo is second at 19%. Messi and World Cup remain third at 17% each. This shows the significance of Portuguese striker Ronaldo and a slight decrease in popularity of the Argentine striker, Lionel Messi.

Conclusion

From these data, Indian Elections might appear to be a rather smaller event but that’s not true; because here we are making a comparison of the global audience on issues and events around the world. And considering the global Twitter audience which is over 500 million with around 40 million users from India, there are over 20 million people from around the world who took interest in the Indian Elections.

The most striking aspect here is that the influence and buzz that Narendra Modi has created during the last 30 days is much higher than that of Messi, a period when Barcelona were fighting for the La Liga title.

This article was first published in Simplify360.com

Written by Bhupendra Khanal, CEO at Simplify360 and Co-author of Demystifying Twitter Marketing

