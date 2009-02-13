Don’t worry Papa,I will appeal! Weeping son tells Pandher

The family of Moninder Singh Pandher,sentenced to death in the Nithari serial killings case,said that it will appeal against the special court’s verdict in the Allahabad High Court.

“Papa,I will appeal in a higher court,you need not worry,” 25-year-old Karandeep told his father as the Noida businessman was escorted out of the courtroom by the police after the pronouncement of the sentence.

Karandeep,who has been managing Pandher’s business,was in tears and was seen consoling his father.

Pandher was sentenced to death along with his domestic help Surinder Koli for rape and murder of 14-year-old Rimpa Halder,one of the first victims in the sensational Nithari killings.

