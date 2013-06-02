Direct subsidy transfer for LPG launched in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr became the first district in Punjab where the ambitious direct transfer of cash subsidy on cooking gas (LPG) was kick-started Saturday,along with 17 other districts in country,with consumers being paid Rs 435 directly in their bank accounts.

The scheme - jointly launched by the central and state governments - was formally inaugurated by state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon and will benefit nearly one lakh LPG consumers in the Nawanshahr.

Kairon said the direct benefit transfer on LPG (DBTL) will ensure transparent delivery of subsidy on LPG cylinders to consumers in their Aadhar linked bank accounts. Nawanshahr was selected for launching the scheme in the first phase keeping in view its good track record of Aadhaar card coverage, he said,adding the scheme will also be launched in SBS Nagar on pilot basis.

About the scheme,a central government statement said that All Aadhaar linked domestic LPG consumers will get an advance in their bank account when they book the first subsidized cylinder. As soon as,the first subsidized cylinder is delivered,the next subsidy will again get credited in their bank account,which will then be available for the purchase of the next subsidized cylinder at market rate.

All LPG consumers who have not linked their Aadhaar number to LPG consumer number and their bank account will have three-month grace period from date of launch to do so. During this period they will continue to get the LPG cylinders at subsidised rate,as they are getting now,up to the cap of 9 cylinders.

After the end grace period that is with effect from September 1,LPG cylinders will be sold to all domestic LPG consumers at market price. However,the subsidy will be transferred to only those who have linked Aadhaar number to LPG consumer number and bank account and others will not get any subsidy, it said.

Sudeb Gupta,executive director,Punjab State Office of Indian Oil,said the DBTL will benefit 73 lakh LPG consumers in 18 districts in the first phase.

Meanwhile,Kairon said that in Punjab,payments amounting to Rs 17,000 crore have already been directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries during the wheat and rice procurement season. The department of food and civil supplies has purchased 300 machines for extending the facility of e-payments.

He also announced to link Blue Cards with Aadhaar number for transparency in distribution of the PDS ration.

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu was also present on the occasion. The scheme would be rolled out in Mandi and Mysore from July 1.

With PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App