Dhumal raises demand for Himalayan Regiment

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly,Prem Kumar Dhumal,who shared the dais with President Pranab Mukherjee during the Assemblys Golden Jubilee function Friday,used the opportunity to raise the demand for setting up of Himalayan Regiment and giving go ahead to the proposed Manali-Leh railway line project to meet strategic needs of the country.

Dhumal who was addressing the legislators on 50 years of the Assembly,Dhumal said the demand for setting up of separate Himachal Regiment on the lines of Punjab Regiment,Gharwal Regiment,Madras Regiment and Rajput Regiment have been raised time and again .

He said if the Centre has problems naming the new regiment after Himachal,it can be named as Himalayan Regiment covering areas from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh.

Setting of an army regiment has become more important in view of the threat,which country faces,both from the mountains and sea across the borders. Himachal Pradesh jawans have made valuable contributions to the army. Our local youths can fight the battles in tough terrains. A single stroke of pen can make a big difference to Himachals long pending demand, Dhumal said. The former chief minister also mentioned about discrimination against Himachal Pradesh in expansion of the railway network and demanded that Manali-Leh railway project calls for an urgent intervention and attention in view of its strategic importance.

He also sought Centres help in tiding over fiscal problems faced by the state and urged the Union government to help the hill state tap identified hydro power potential and market the generated power.

