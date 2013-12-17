Dhule MC polls: NCP emerges single largest party

The Nationalist Congress Party is all set to take control of the Dhule Municipal Corporation after it managed to win 34 seats in the 70-seat Municipal Corporation.

The NCP is just two seats away from crossing the half-way mark and has been assured of support by Independent candidates.

The NCP decimated all opposition,with its nearest rival,the Shiv Sena,winning only 11 seats. The Congress managed to win seven,while the BJP won three. Ten Independents also managed to get themselves elected. One candidate won from a BSP ticket while four others got elected on tickets of other registered parties.

Dhule MC was presently under the control of the BJP-Shiv Sena combine.

The communal riots on January 6 this year had deeply polarised the citys political scene. The elections saw 466 candidates trying their luck.

In Ahmednagar,no single party seems to have got a majority. In the 68-seat Municipal Corporation,the NCP won 18 seats followed by the Shiv Sena,which has won 17 seats. The Congress won 11 seats while the BJP won nine. The MNS got four of its corporators elected while nine other Independent candidates also won.

The parties will now have to come together and join hands with the Independents to take control of the corporation. A total of 369 candidates were in the fray.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App