Delhi Confidential: New Rules

New Rules

The new Supreme Court rules may not find too much of favour with the enthusiastic young lawyers, wanting to waste no time in addressing the top court. The rules have barred the young lawyers with less than one year of practice to argue in the court or seek any effective hearing. Such lawyers can also ask for adjournment, pass overs and similar innocuous directives. The rules state that only in certain extraordinary cases, a judge may allow them to appear and address but they shall otherwise be not entitled.

No Budging

Soon after the Supreme Court refused to release Subarata Roy from jail, Sahara’s counsel Rajiv Dhavan expressed “astonishment” and deep pain at the order. His strongly worded reaction prompted Justice T S Thakur to say that it appeared Dhavan’s astonishment, which started with the previous bench, has continued and said he was sorry for not living up to his expectation. As Dhavan kept complaining about the negative order, Justice Thakur said: “If you have expressed yourself, do we have your permission to leave the court now?” Refusing to budge, Dhavan asked the judge not to “make fun” of him or “insult” him. At this, Justice Thakur said they have already passed an order in their wisdom and could not do anything more now. The bench then rose.

Endless Wait

Pending since 2009, the issue of 41 blacklisted deemed to be universities continues to hang fire. As if enough deliberation has not been carried out on the matter already, the University Grants Commission on Tuesday decided to seek even more time from the apex court to decide on the varsities’ fate. While a UGC sub committee has assessed the varsities,the UGC thinks some more consultation may be needed. On Tuesday, it decided to seek another two months’ time from the Supreme Court to finalise its report. Incidentally, these 40-plus deemed to be varsities have been assessed by many committees — first by the UGC inspection committees as per UGC norms, then the Tandon committee set up by the HRD Ministry that recommended blacklisting, a review committee later and now a UGC sub committee.

Seat Trouble

BJD MP Pinaki Misra caused a flutter in the treasury benches as he rose to participate in the discussion on budgetary allocation to the environment ministry. Before starting on the subject, Misra pointed out that half of the Budget session is over but MPs are yet to be allotted seats in the House. In absence of “division numbers”, he said, MPs were moving around like “nomads”. A few MPs from even the government’s side were seen amused and mildly applauding. Misra said that this does not gel with a government that had come into power with the promise of “great efficiency”. Before the chair could interrupt him, Misra then quickly proceeded to start his speech.

Expert Advice

The French, considered masters in the art of nuance, will now shape young Indian diplomats’ skills. The new batch of the Indian Foreign Service, comprising 25 officer trainees, will spend a day with French Ambassador Francois Richier this week as they learn the art of media management from the French. The Ministry of External Affairs will be sending the IFS 2013 batch to the French embassy, so that Richier — known to be one of the sharpest diplomatic minds in Delhi’s diplomatic corps and who has served as the Adviser for Strategic and Security Affairs at the Presidency of the French Republic — could have interaction with them.

