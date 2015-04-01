Delhi Confidential: Clearing doubts

With questions being raised over the success of its membership drive, the BJP is going out of its way to prove that the numbers it is claiming are not inflated. At its headquarters, the party has set up a big electronic screen which will give a real time update on the number of members registered. On Tuesday, the screen showed the number of new enrolments as 9.05 crore. However, the screen developed technical problems during the day. Party leaders say the screen would be back in action on Wednesday.

Taking a dig

There has been no lack of mocking comments on Rahul Gandhi’s prolonged ‘leave’ from public space. On Tuesday, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar added his own. “Surya grahan aur chandra grahan ka to ganit hota hai. Ab Rahul Gandhi kab nazar aayenge uska koi ganit thode hi hai (There is scientific calculation behind solar or lunar eclipses, but how can one know when Rahul Gandhi will appear?),” Javadekar quipped, when asked about the Congress vice-president’s absence from the political scene.

Date Mystery

The CBI celebrates April 1 as its foundation day. It was on this day in 1963 that the agency came into being in its current form. The current administration in CBI, however, does not seem to like the date. An internal communication circulated on Tuesday said that henceforth functions related to the CBI Day would be organised on the first working day after April 1. No reason has been offered for the change.

Skipping meets

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has been missing from Cabinet meetings off late. Singh could not attend the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday as he was in Bangladesh, where he was visiting a BSF camp on Bangladesh border. During the last Cabinet meeting also, he was travelling although the Cabinet cleared a decision relating to his ministry — 33 per cent quota for women in police force in UTs.

