Daughters Sasha, Malia won’t accompany Obama

Sasha and Malia

Malia and Sasha, daughters of US President Barack Obama, will give a miss to India as they tend only to travel with their parents when they are on vacation from school, a US official has said. Sasha and Malia, the 16 and 13-year-old daughters of Obama won’t be accompanying them on the trip, Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes said. “I think their priority is school, so they tend to travel on overseas visits that take place in the summer, when that’s not the overriding factor,” Rhodes said in response to a question. “The First Lady doesn’t have any independent events planned,” he further said.

